Brown Rudnick Snags 8 McCarter English Attys, Startup Chair

By Emma Cueto (January 18, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- Eight McCarter & English LLP technology industry attorneys, including a partner who was the chair of its venture capital and emerging growth companies practice and office managing partner for East Brunswick, New Jersey, have joined Brown Rudnick LLP, the firm announced Tuesday. Former McCarter English practice group chair and East Brunswick Managing Partner David Sorin joins the firm as co-chair of the global technology group, partner Scott Smedresman has become co-practice group leader of Brown Rudnick's U.S. technology group, and partner Jared Sorin is now the co-practice group leader of the emerging growth companies and venture capital group. The other partners...

