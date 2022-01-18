Tyson Can't Escape COVID-19 Mandate Suit, Workers Say

By Donald Morrison (January 18, 2022, 7:25 PM EST) -- Tyson employees accusing the meat processing company of violating their religious freedom by implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate urged a Tennessee federal judge on Monday to keep their suit alive, saying Tyson's arguments have been willfully inconsistent on whether or not it has acted as a government agent. Symantha Reed and five other current Tyson employees told U.S. District Judge S. Thomas Anderson in a memorandum of law that Tyson's motion to dismiss attempts to argue that the company acted independently of the government when it enforced COVID-19 vaccine mandates, even though it argued the opposite in the same motion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS