Hymnal Publisher Settles Antitrust Suit

By Bryan Koenig (January 19, 2022, 4:25 PM EST) -- Hymnal publishing giant Oregon Catholic Press has settled allegations that it tried to squeeze out smaller competitors through its monopoly on the publication of Catholic liturgical songs, according to a filing in Indiana federal court.

Oregon Catholic Press, or OCP, International Liturgy Publications and ILP affiliate Lamb Publications LLC filed a joint stipulation Jan. 15 to dismiss the suit, "having settled their controversy in this cause of action."

The parties offered no further details on their deal resolving claims that OCP imposes anti-competitive terms on smaller competitors when licensing its hymns, as well as claims that it has illegal market allocation agreements in...

