Ironclad Hits $3.2B Valuation With $150M Series E Investment

By Steven Lerner (January 18, 2022, 3:29 PM EST) -- Contract software giant Ironclad Inc. secured a $150 million Series E investment on Tuesday and is now worth $3.2 billion. The latest investment brings the company's total funding to date to $333 million, including a $100 million Series D in December 2020. Global investment behemoth Franklin Templeton led the Series E round with participation from investors BOND, YC Continuity, Emergence, Lux, Haystack, Accel and Sequoia Capital. "We've been following the digital contracting space for years, and Ironclad is the clear leader," Ryan Biggs, managing director of Franklin Templeton's Franklin Venture Partners, said in a statement. "Other players have some components of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS