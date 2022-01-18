KPMG Partner Fined For Misleading FRC Inspectors

By Richard Crump (January 18, 2022, 7:06 PM GMT) -- The Financial Reporting Council said Tuesday it had fined a former senior KPMG auditor £150,000 ($203,600) for misleading the accounting watchdog during an inspection of an audit of information technology outsourcing company Regenersis PLC. The FRC said Stuart Smith, the partner responsible for auditing Regenersis, had also been excluded from England's main accounting institute for three years over misconduct committed during a routine inspection of KPMG's 2014 audit of the company, now known as Blancco Technology Group PLC. The watchdog said it had reached the settlement with Smith and KPMG after he admitted to making misleading representations to the regulator's inspectors, namely...

