Reps Blame Food Supply Woes On Lax Antitrust Enforcement

By Christopher Cole (January 19, 2022, 5:11 PM EST) -- U.S. House Democrats on Wednesday blamed agribusiness consolidation for rapidly rising prices at the grocery store and called for far tougher antitrust enforcement in the food supply sector. Bringing several farm and grocery industry experts before a Judiciary Committee panel to testify on the causes of food inflation, which has escalated in the last year, Democrats sought suggestions on how to revive supply chains and stem price increases. Some witnesses suggested a breakup of the largest suppliers was overdue. But a pair of Republican-backed experts who study the food sector blamed the Biden administration for what they called serious missteps in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS