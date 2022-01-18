EU Extends Steel Duties On US, China For 5 More Years

By Alyssa Aquino (January 18, 2022, 6:42 PM EST) -- The European Union extended anti-dumping duties on electrical steel imports from the U.S. and four other countries, saying that European producers would be harmed if it let the restrictions lapse. The European Commission, the EU's governing body, announced Monday that its restrictions on certain grain-oriented electrical steel — or GOES, a key material for the transformers, generators and motors used in the EU's electrical grid — from the U.S., China, Japan, South Korea and Russia would remain intact for another five years. "The measures will thus continue to ensure a level playing field for EU GOES producers while providing a stable...

