Albright Says Key Term Indefinite In Hydraulic Fracturing Case

By Ryan Davis (January 18, 2022, 7:03 PM EST) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright has declared indefinite a key term used in five of seven patents on electric pumps for hydraulic fracturing that U.S. Well Services Inc. has accused Halliburton Co. of infringing. In a claim construction opinion Monday that explained conclusions he summarized in a brief order earlier this month, the judge found that the term "high pressure," which is used in every claim of three of the patents and in some claims of two patents, is not sufficiently clear. Brian Nash of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, an attorney for co-defendant Cimarex Energy Co., said Tuesday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS