Payroll Data Biz Pinwheel Raises $50M In Series B Round

By Elise Hansen (January 18, 2022, 5:00 PM EST) -- Financial technology company Pinwheel said Tuesday it raised $50 million in a Series B funding round that will go toward expanding its payroll-connectivity services. New York-headquartered Pinwheel provides an application programming interface that helps businesses connect their applications to users' payroll accounts, according to its website. This "income connectivity" provides additional visibility into consumers' financial situations and can be used by banks, fintechs and other companies to develop and customize new tools and services such as earned-wage access products or lending evaluations, the announcement said. Pinwheel touts "the industry's most comprehensive level of data," spanning consumers' direct paycheck deposits and income...

