Stevens & Lee Adds Two Tax Attorneys in NJ, Pa. Offices

By James Boyle (January 25, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- Regional law firm Stevens & Lee has expanded its tax practice with the recent addition of two attorneys covering federal, state and local tax matters to its offices in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. David J. Shipley and Tiffany Donio have joined Stevens & Lee in its Princeton, New Jersey, and Valley Forge, Pennsylvania offices, respectively. Shipley has also been welcomed as the co-chair of Stevens & Lee's state and local tax group. Shipley told Law360 Pulse Tuesday that bringing him and Donio into the fold demonstrates Stevens & Lee is serious about building a tax practice that is regionally based and...

