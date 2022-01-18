Justices Turn Down NC Health Plan Transition Coverage Battle

By Rachel Stone (January 18, 2022, 8:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused on Tuesday to review a Fourth Circuit ruling that a North Carolina health plan was not immune from a lawsuit lodged by state employees who said its exclusion of gender transition services is discriminatory, allowing the case to move forward. The high court's denial of the North Carolina State Health Plan for Teachers and Employees' petition for a writ of certiorari left in place the appeals court's determination that state workers covered by the health plan could sue over its denial of transition-related care. The plan's argument that the state plan was protected by sovereign immunity...

