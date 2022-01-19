Bolster EU Ties To Reduce China Dependence, Experts Urge

By Jennifer Doherty (January 19, 2022, 8:58 PM EST) -- A trio of experts on Wednesday urged lawmakers to take action to strengthen ties with Europe to ease supply chain bottlenecks and reduce reliance on China, assuming the EU can be brought around. China's growing stake in global semiconductor production and processing the rare earth metals that go into them were top of mind for representatives and experts alike during the House Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment and Cyber hearing on Transatlantic Cooperation on Critical Supply Chain Security. But as Republican lawmakers and the expert they invited to testify, Derek Scissors of the American Enterprise Institute, were quick to point...

