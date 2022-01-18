Gilead Says Counterfeit Ring Swiped Its HIV Drug Branding

By Lauren Berg (January 18, 2022, 9:37 PM EST) -- Gilead Sciences said a massive ring of small-time drug distributors and pharmacists was filling the biotech company's branded HIV medication bottles with potentially dangerous drugs and selling the counterfeit pills to patients, according to a civil case unsealed Tuesday in New York federal court. Gilead's investigation found that more than 85,000 counterfeit bottles labeled as Gilead-branded medication have been sold to pharmacies over the past two years, altogether worth about $250 million, according to Lori Mayall, head of anti-counterfeiting and brand protection at Gilead. "The health and safety of individuals who rely on our life-saving medications is our first priority," Mayall...

