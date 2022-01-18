Fla. Hospital Worker Gets $4M In T-Bone Accident Suit

By Mike Curley (January 18, 2022, 4:49 PM EST) -- A Florida jury has awarded more than $4 million to a hospital employee whose vehicle was T-boned by another driver on his way to work in February 2018, more than 25 times what the other driver's insurers had offered to settle, according to the plaintiff's attorneys. In a verdict reached Friday, the jury found after a four-day trial that Glen F. Little was negligent and liable for Donald R. Booker's injuries resulting from the crash. The jury deliberated for about two hours, according to court documents. The jury awarded Booker more than $216,000 in past medical expenses, $500,000 for future medical...

