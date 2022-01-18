Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Edibles App Maker Hits Edible Arrangements With TM Suit

By Hailey Konnath (January 18, 2022, 7:50 PM EST) -- Fruit arrangements company Edible Arrangements was accused Tuesday of swiping a nutrition application's "Edibles" mark and illegally using it on its own apps, according to a suit filed in New Jersey federal court.

World Media Group said in its complaint that it has been using its registered Edibles mark since 2008 and renewed that registration in 2019. The New Jersey-based company operates a mobile app called Edibles that provides nutrition data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, per the suit.

Meanwhile, Atlanta-headquartered Edible Arrangements LLC has been touting an app also named Edibles for its fruit basket business, according to World...

