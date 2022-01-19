5th Circ. Told CFPB Structure Is 'Blatantly Unconstitutional'

By Michelle Casady (January 19, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- During oral arguments Wednesday morning before the en banc Fifth Circuit, an attorney representing a payday loan company argued a lawsuit brought against his client by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau must be dismissed because the watchdog agency is too insulated from oversight, in violation of the Constitution. Lochlan F. Shelfer of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, who represents All American Check Cashing Inc., told the panel that the CFPB is "perhaps the most blatantly unconstitutional agency structure in a generation." Shelfer later said that the CFPB is effectively "an arm of the president, and it's more insulated from congressional review...

