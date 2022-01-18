Jushi Unit Hit With Setbacks In Countersuit Over Junk CBD Oil

By Katryna Perera (January 18, 2022, 8:37 PM EST) -- Hemp processor Thar Process Inc. notched a win in its contract suit against Sound Wellness LLC, a unit of cannabis company Jushi Holdings, dodging counterclaims that it defrauded Sound Wellness by selling it unusable, low-quality CBD oil. Thar initially sued Sound Wellness in Pennsylvania state court in May 2020 for breach of contract, claiming the cannabis company had refused to pay for the CBD oil that Thar had processed. After the case was moved to federal court, Sound Wellness asserted counterclaims against Thar and filed a third-party complaint against the original sellers of the hemp — Plant Science Laboratories LLC and...

