Insurer Accuses Broker Of Concealing Info In Fire Claim

By Silvia Martelli (January 20, 2022, 3:35 PM GMT) -- Liverpool Victoria has hit its broker with a £200,000 ($272,000) damages claim for allegedly concealing information about the director of a property firm who sued the insurer for a £2 million payout after a building caught fire. Liverpool Victoria said in its High Court claim filed on Monday, which has pulled Movo Insurance Brokers Ltd. into a dispute, that the brokerage had "acted recklessly in breach of its statutory and tortious duties" when it failed to disclose that the financial director of Centaur Property Group Ltd. was responsible for a number of companies during their financial downfall. Centaur said in its January...

