Texas Justices Revisit Implied-Revocation Rule In Debt Row

By Katie Buehler (January 18, 2022, 10:03 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court has ruled a bank's agreement with a debt collector to collect more than $7 million from a client impliedly revoked any outstanding settlement offers, in a case that asked the court to explore for only the second time a doctrine it adopted 75 years ago. In a 38-page opinion released Friday, the state's high court revisited the implied-revocation doctrine it adopted through its 1947 opinion in Antwine v. Reed. In that case, the court held that an outstanding offer to sell a piece of land was revoked when the potential buyer learned the seller had engaged in...

