Sex Assault Victim Can Sue Alaska Hospital Over Leaked Data

By Victoria McKenzie (January 21, 2022, 6:17 PM EST) -- A man who sought medical attention for a horrific sexual assault has gained another chance to sue Alaska's biggest hospital over the leak of his confidential medical data to his attacker now that the state Supreme Court has tossed a verdict clearing the facility. Following a de novo review, the Alaska Supreme Court reversed and remanded a Superior Court verdict that found Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage was not responsible for the actions of its employee Stacy Laulu, who illegally accessed the plaintiff's medical records in 2013 and then texted the information to his assailant. According to the justices' Jan. 14 opinion, the Superior Court judge mistakenly instructed the...

