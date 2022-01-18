West Va. Sports Icons Call On Manchin To Back Voting Rights

By Zachary Zagger (January 18, 2022, 8:31 PM EST) -- Former National Football League commissioner Paul Tagliabue and a group of West Virginia sports legends have called on West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to help push through proposed voting rights legislation despite his opposition to changing Senate filibuster rules that are blocking it from a vote. In a letter signed last week and released Tuesday, the group of sports leaders said they "strongly support urgently needed legislation that will protect both the rights of voters and the integrity of outcomes in all federal elections" and said the "Freedom to Vote Act … effectively addressed these goals." The letter was signed...

