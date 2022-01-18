Pharma Biz Lied About COVID-19 Drug's Prospects, Suit Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 18, 2022, 9:15 PM EST) -- NRx Pharmaceuticals was slapped with a proposed investor class action Tuesday claiming the company lied about the potential for Zyesami to get emergency use authorization to treat COVID-19, resulting in a stock tumble after the Food and Drug Administration didn't approve the respiratory-failure drug. Filed in Delaware federal court, the complaint targets the pharmaceutical company along with its chief executive officer, Jonathan C. Javitt, and chief financial officer, William Fricker. The proposed federal securities class action was filed on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities that acquired NRx securities between June 1, 2021, and November 4, 2021, and...

