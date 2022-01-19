EPA Climate Case Is DOA At High Court, Justices Told

By Keith Goldberg (January 19, 2022, 1:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should abandon its review of a D.C. Circuit decision indicating the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants because there's no actual rule on the books to review, the EPA said Tuesday. Republican-led states and coal industry groups want the justices to reverse the D.C. Circuit's January 2021 decision to strike down the Trump administration's move to roll back Obama-era greenhouse gas standards for existing power plants and replace those standards with new ones, arguing the lower court essentially gave the EPA carte blanche to direct a power sector...

