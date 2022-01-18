Brazos Previews Ch. 11 Securitization Plans Ahead Of Trial

By Vince Sullivan (January 18, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- Bankrupt electricity cooperative Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc. provided an overview Tuesday in Texas court of an intended securitization transaction that will most likely form the basis of a forthcoming Chapter 11 plan, saying the outcome of a February trial over a $1.9 billion claim from the state's grid operator will affect the plan's formulation. During a status conference, debtor attorney Louis Strubeck of O'Melveny & Myers LLP said Brazos has been working on a Chapter 11 plan framework for nearly six months and has engaged with JP Morgan to execute a securitization transaction that will package the company's assets to draw...

