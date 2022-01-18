High Court Asked To Review $5M Atty Fees In Fracking IP Suit

By Tiffany Hu (January 18, 2022, 9:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to look into whether the Federal Circuit created "uncertainty and confusion" when it affirmed that a patent dispute over fracking technology was exceptional and warranted granting $5 million in attorney fees. In a Jan. 12 certiorari petition docketed Friday, Heat On-The-Fly LLC said that the Federal Circuit erred in affirming a North Dakota federal judge's decision that its lawsuit against Energy Heating LLC and other companies was the kind of "exceptional" case that merited attorney fees. Heat On-The-Fly had argued that the district court failed to take into account the "manner" in which the...

