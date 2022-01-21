Venable Grabs Entertainment Litigation Pro From Kinsella

By James Mills (January 21, 2022, 12:29 PM EST) -- Venable LLP has snatched a seasoned entertainment attorney from Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley LLP to join its Los Angeles office as a partner in the firm's litigation practice. Joshua Rosenberg, who was with the Santa Monica-based Kinsella Weitzman boutique litigation firm for eight years, joins Venable as an entertainment litigation, intellectual property and business litigation attorney. He specializes in breach of contract, copyright and trademark infringement, employment disputes and defamation cases, plus invasion of privacy cases and general business matters. His clients work in entertainment-related fields, and include actors, writers, producers, directors, recording artists, talent agencies, concert promoters, production companies,...

