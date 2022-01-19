Burns & Levinson Adds 2 Attys To Corporate Cannabis Group

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 19, 2022, 8:47 PM EST) -- Burns & Levinson has added two attorneys, including a partner, to its cannabis business and law advisory group, the firm has announced. Feuerstein Kulick LLP alum Max Borg has joined the partnership of the Boston-headquartered corporate firm, and Douglas Ginn, who was most recently at Portland, Maine, firm Drummond Woodsum & MacMahon, came on board as an associate, the firm said Tuesday. In a statement, Frank A. Segall, who chairs Burns & Levinson's cannabis group, said the two attorneys arrive with mergers and acquisitions, financing, and transactional experience that "will be a tremendous asset to our team and our clients."...

