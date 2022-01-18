Slights To Leave Creative Legacy At Delaware Chancery Court

By Leslie Pappas (January 18, 2022, 8:03 PM EST) -- A jurist with a "keen sense of the practicalities of commercial life" who helped kill appraisal arbitrage cases and was unafraid to take creative leaps in corporate law is leaving a legacy of meticulous opinions on Delaware's Chancery Court, experts said. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, who announced last week that he is retiring after six years on the bench but did not specify an end date, made his mark on Chancery with a sensible approach grounded in years of litigating as a corporate attorney and serving more than a decade as a judge in Delaware's Superior Court. Famed for upending...

