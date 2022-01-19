Ryanair Fights To Avoid Making Payouts Over Pilot Strikes

By Joanne Faulkner (January 19, 2022, 3:23 PM GMT) -- Ryanair told an appellate court on Wednesday that passengers could not make compensation claims for flights delayed when pilots and cabin crew went on strike in 2018 because they were "extraordinary circumstances" beyond the budget airline's control. Brian Kennelly QC, counsel for Ryanair DAC, told the Court of Appeal that the strikes by the carrier's staff were "not inherent to the normal exercise of Ryanair's activities" and relieved the company of having to compensate affected passengers. Kennelly urged the panel of three judges to look at the origin of the strike activity when they review the High Court's decision that passengers could...

