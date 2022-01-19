KPMG Auditor Says FRC Agreed To Making 'Fabricated' Doc

By Richard Crump (January 19, 2022, 5:36 PM GMT) -- A former senior KPMG manager accused of misleading inspectors from the Financial Reporting Council told a disciplinary tribunal on Wednesday that he acted with the knowledge of the watchdog's officials who were scrutinizing the firm's audit of an IT outsourcing company. Alistair Wright, who worked on KPMG's 2014 audit of Regenersis PLC, denied fabricating a document that analyzed the company's goodwill. He told the tribunal that he believed there was "a shared understanding" that an updated version of the work would be created. Wright is one of five former KPMG auditors appearing before an industry tribunal to face allegations that they...

