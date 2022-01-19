Covington, Latham Craft UCB's Zogenix Buy Of Up To $1.9B

By Benjamin Horney (January 19, 2022, 12:19 PM EST) -- Belgium-based biotechnology company UCB has agreed to buy California rare disease focused drugmaker Zogenix for up to $1.9 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal stitched together by respective legal advisers Covington & Burling LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP. UCB SA agreed to acquire Zogenix Inc. via a tender offer valuing the target at $26 per share in cash, the companies said in a statement. The agreement also features a contingent value right for a potential cash payment of $2 per share if the European Union approves Zogenix's seizure drug Fintepla by Dec. 31, 2023. Fintepla has already been...

