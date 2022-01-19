Raymond James Gets OK For £279M Charles Stanley Takeover

By Joanne Faulkner (January 19, 2022, 4:38 PM GMT) -- A London court approved on Wednesday the £278.9 million ($380 million) takeover of wealth manager Charles Stanley by U.S. financial group Raymond James after Britain's financial regulator finally rubber-stamped the deal. Judge Marcus Smith formally sanctioned a scheme of arrangement presented at the High Court after shareholders accepted the offer for one of the U.K.'s oldest stockbrokers last year. Final approval of the takeover was stalled because of a delay in gaining approval from the Financial Conduct Authority in December. Wednesday was the first available court date that could be secured for the final sign-off. Judge Smith gave the nod after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS