Tax Pro Beats Ban After FCA Misrepresentation Case

By Christopher Crosby (January 19, 2022, 4:15 PM GMT) -- A tax adviser can continue running his financial consultancy after a judge rejected attempts on Wednesday to ban him as a company director for allegedly shirking his duty in connection with a failed land investment scheme. A tax adviser can continue running his financial consultancy after a judge rejected attempts Wednesday to ban him as a company director for allegedly shirking his duty in connection with a failed land investment scheme in Surrey, southeast England. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Nigel Lord, a former non-executive director of Asset Land PLC, did not "abrogate" his duties by turning a blind eye to whether the company...

