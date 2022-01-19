Revenue Management Co. Clari Valued At $2.6B After Series F

By McCord Pagan (January 19, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- Business revenue management company Clari said Wednesday it's valued at more than $2.6 billion as part of its Series F funding round that included Blackstone Growth, Silver Lake and Light Street Capital. Sunnyvale, California-based Clari said in its statement that proceeds from the $225 million round will be used for matters such as expanding its team around the world and buying other businesses. The company said that in the last year its team more than doubled to more than 500 employees and this year it plans to add another 300 people. "Clari has transformed the revenue and sales process from an...

