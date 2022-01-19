Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kroger Failed To Accommodate Christian Workers, EEOC Says

By Abby Wargo (January 19, 2022, 5:49 PM EST) -- Grocery chain Kroger violated federal law by forcing two Christian workers to wear a symbol they saw as pro-LGBTQ, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission told a federal court, saying that letting them remove or cover the symbol would have been an easy fix.

Kroger had denied workers' requests to hide a multicolored heart on their work aprons, which they interpreted as an endorsement of the LGBTQ community, according to the EEOC. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) The EEOC urged an Arkansas federal judge for a summary judgment win Tuesday in the Title VII lawsuit, which targets the grocer's requirement that...

