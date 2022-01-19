1st Circ. Urged To Keep Maine Lobster Fishing Limits In Effect

By Morgan Conley (January 19, 2022, 5:49 PM EST) -- The federal government and a trio of environmental groups urged the First Circuit to vacate a lower court's order forbidding the National Marine Fisheries Service from enforcing limits on lobster fishing off the coast of Maine to protect North Atlantic right whales. In two separate briefs Tuesday, the federal government, the Center For Biological Diversity, the Conservation Law Foundation, and Defenders Of Wildlife urged the First Circuit to vacate the injunction issued by a Maine federal court in October. The First Circuit already hit pause on the injunction order in November, allowing the agency to impose seasonal limitations on the use of...

