11th Circ. Allows US To Argue School Bathroom Policy Case

By Craig Clough (January 19, 2022, 8:55 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has granted the federal government's motion to participate in oral arguments in support of a transgender former high schooler's civil rights case alleging gender discrimination by a Florida school board. Ahead of a full rehearing, the government filed an amicus curiae brief in the case that backed plaintiff Drew Adams, a transgender former student who was told not to use the boys' bathrooms at his high school because he was born a girl. In a Jan. 12 motion to the en banc court, the federal government said Adams consented to its request to participate in oral argument and would cede...

