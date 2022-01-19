Crypto Trading Software Biz ITrustCapital Hits $1.3B Valuation

By Charlie Innis (January 19, 2022, 12:08 PM EST) -- Software platform iTrustCapital, which allows people to trade cryptocurrencies through their retirement accounts, said Wednesday it vaulted to a $1.3 billion valuation in a Series A funding round and grabbed $125 million in private investments. ITrustCapital plans to use the proceeds from the Series A, which was led by venture capital firm Left Lane Capital, to expand its product offerings, grow its workforce, and explore potential M&A deals, the company said. "Having the backing of such a reputable fund and access to a highly talented team offers us great strength and further credibility as we bring our service to the tens...

