3rd Circ., Trial Court Picks Include BigLaw, Civil Rights Vets

By James Arkin (January 19, 2022, 10:59 AM EST) -- President Joe Biden announced his first judicial nominees of 2022 on Wednesday, tapping a veteran public defender for the Third Circuit and naming trial court picks in four states, including several veteran civil rights attorneys and attorneys at Jones Day and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP. President Joe Biden, shown here at a speaking event on Jan. 14, announced judicial nominees for trial courts in four states and the Third Circuit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Arianna J. Freeman is Biden's first nominee to the Third Circuit and a veteran public defender, continuing Biden's decision to nominate public defenders as part...

