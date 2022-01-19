Simpson Thacher Reps DigitalBridge For $8.3B Flagship Fund

By McCord Pagan (January 19, 2022, 1:08 PM EST) -- DigitalBridge Group Inc., a digital infrastructure-focused real estate investment trust represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, said Wednesday it landed $8.3 billion for its latest flagship fund. Boca Raton, Florida-based DigitalBridge, formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., said in a statement that its DigitalBridge Partners II LP fund exceeded its $6 billion target and saw a more than 100% re-up from its predecessor fund based on committed capital. "The solid support from [limited partners] is a testament to their confidence in our experienced team, unique investment strategy and the compelling opportunities ahead in digital infrastructure," DigitalBridge President and CEO Marc...

