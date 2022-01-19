O'Melveny Nabs 5-Partner Locke Lord Team In Dallas

By Jessica Corso (January 19, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- Five former Locke Lord LLP attorneys, including the co-chairs of a couple of practice groups and a former office leader, have joined O'Melveny & Myers LLP as partners in Dallas, the firm announced Wednesday. Whit Roberts, Jack Jacobsen, Jason Schumacher, Will Becker and Chrissy Williford Metcalf have all left Locke Lord to join O'Melveny's Dallas office, which the firm opened six months ago. The five new O'Melveny partners have experience across a range of industries and practice areas. Jacobsen worked for Locke Lord for more than 34 years, according to his LinkedIn profile, and O'Melveny said he was formerly the co-chair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS