Bitcoin 'Inventor' Fights Estate's Bid For New Trial

By Carolina Bolado (January 19, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- Self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright fought Tuesday against a new trial requested by the estate of deceased computer forensics expert Dave Kleiman, arguing that the estate's attorneys failed to object to alleged violations of a pretrial order barring the parties from discussing the relationship between Kleiman and his brother. Wright said attorneys for Ira Kleiman, the executor of the estate, failed to object to five of the 10 times that the estate says Wright's counsel improperly brought up the brothers' relationship during the monthlong trial that ended Dec. 6. Two of the objections were overruled, and the estate never moved to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS