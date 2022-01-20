Former US Attorney Joins BB&K In Oregon

By Adrian Cruz (January 20, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- Best Best & Krieger LLP announced that it has added a former longtime U.S. Department of Justice attorney as an Oregon-based partner in its environmental and natural resources group. Billy J. Williams joined BB&K's Bend, Oregon, office last Monday after spending the past six years serving as the U.S. attorney for the state. Williams told Law360 on Thursday that he chose to join the firm because of its national platform and his previous positive experiences working with the Oregon office's attorneys. "BB&K's merger with Karnopp Petersen really piqued my interest because of the number of offices the firm has and its...

