Ellenoff Grossman, Loeb & Loeb Steer SPAC's $75M IPO

By Charlie Innis (January 19, 2022, 4:22 PM EST) -- AIB Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition vehicle targeting the fintech industry, began trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq after raising $75 million in an initial public offering shaped by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP and underwriter's counsel Loeb & Loeb LLP. AIB Acquisition priced its IPO at $10 per unit and offered 7.5 million units. Each unit includes one common share and one right to receive one-tenth of a common share when the company closes its first business merger. The units are trading under the ticker AIBBU, and the shares and rights are expected to list under the symbols AIB and...

