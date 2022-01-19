​​​​​​​Korean FTC Slaps $81M Price-Fixing Fine On 23 Shipping Cos.

By J. Edward Moreno (January 19, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- Korea's antitrust watchdog has fined 23 shipping companies a total of $81 million for conspiring to fix freight rates on sea routes between Korea and Southeast Asia for over 15 years. Korea Fair Trade Commission Chairperson Joh Sung-wook announced the fines at a press conference Tuesday, according to the Korea Times. The companies fined include HMM, SM Line, Korea Marine Transport, Pan Ocean, Sinokor, Maersk, Evergreen, Yang Ming, Wan Hai, SITC and Cosco. The 23 shippers include 11 foreign firms: four from Taiwan, three from Singapore and four from Hong Kong. According to the KFTC, from 2003 to 2018 those companies...

