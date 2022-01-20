King & Spalding Adds DLA Piper Atty In DC

By Jack Rodgers (January 20, 2022, 10:52 AM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP has nabbed a DLA Piper attorney whose practice focuses on securitization and other financial law in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Wednesday. David Ridenour joins the firm as a partner after nearly five years at DLA Piper, according to his LinkedIn profile. He will join the firm's corporate, finance and investments practice group at King & Spalding, having experience with publicly registered and privately negotiated structured finance transactions, the firm said. His practice includes assisting on a range of consumer and business loans, such as renewable energy loans, like those related to solar efficiency, as well as...

