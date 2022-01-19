Frontier Airlines Illegally Kept $2M In Wage Tax, Philly Claims

By Paul Williams (January 19, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- Frontier Airlines failed to remit nearly $2 million in Philadelphia wage tax that it had already withheld from its employees for two tax years, the city Department of Revenue said in a complaint filed in a Pennsylvania court. The department claimed in a Tuesday filing in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas that Frontier, which conducts flights out of a terminal in Philadelphia International Airport, withheld $1.97 million in city wage taxes in 2019 and 2020 but failed to remit it to the city. The department is seeking a judgment compelling the company to pay $2.63 million in back tax, penalties...

