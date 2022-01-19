Slights Says He's Leaving Del. Chancery In 2nd Quarter Of '22

By Rose Krebs (January 19, 2022, 2:10 PM EST) -- Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III is set to retire from the Delaware Chancery Court bench "during the second quarter of 2022," according to an announcement on the state judiciary's website. The vice chancellor's upcoming retirement, which was made public in a court document filed last week, was formally announced Tuesday by the state courts. The vice chancellor informed Gov. John Carney of his plans to retire on Jan. 6, according to the announcement. "Having lost numerous loved ones over the past year, and after 18 years of service to Delaware, Vice Chancellor Slights is retiring to focus on enjoying the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS