Russian Bank Overturns Security Ruling In $1.3B Fraud Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (January 19, 2022, 5:55 PM GMT) -- A London judge set aside a ruling on Wednesday that Vneshprombank LLC failed to fulfill the terms of a consent order permitting it to provide security for its $1.3 billion fraud claim against ex-owner Georgy Bedzhamov through a bank guarantee. High Court Judge Sarah Falk agreed with VPB that a lower court official incorrectly held that new wording inserted into the guarantee for a bank loan amounted to a significant variation that diluted its effect. Judge Falk said the Russian bank should be relieved from sanctions requiring that millions of pounds stumped up for security should remain as cash paid into court....

