Denmark Settles With Finance Firm In Tax Fraud Suit

By Silvia Martelli (January 24, 2022, 4:53 PM GMT) -- A financial services provider has reached an agreement with the Danish tax authority in the country's attempt to recover the proceeds of an alleged £1.5 billion ($2 billion) fraud through the English courts. High Court Judge Andrew Baker signed off an agreement in a consent order filed Jan. 18, resolving a case brought by Denmark against Acupay Systems LLC for allegedly taking part in a $1.9 billion tax fraud known as cum-ex dividend tax fraud. The order allowed the withdrawal of the claim and said the two sides reached a "confidential agreement" on Dec. 21. Lawyers for the tax authority declined to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS